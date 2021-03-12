Gunshots fired into home during drive-by shooting, sheriff’s office says

WAYNE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A home was hit by several gunshots early Friday during a drive-by shooting, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
A few minutes before 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office said a 911 call came in from someone claiming their home on Lucas Road was shot at.
Deputies responded to find a home was hit by four gunshots, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.
No one was inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to deputies.
The shots were fired by a passing vehicle on the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.
Witnesses have been interviewed, and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
