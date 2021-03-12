Tri-State vet explains why suicide rate in profession is so high

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Veterinarians in the Cincinnati area and beyond are working with an international non-profit to bring attention to mental health, as studies have shown that the suicide rate among veterinarians is alarmingly high.
Dr. Stephanie Burk at the Western Hills Veterinary Clinic in Middletown has been a veterinarian for 33 years. Although she believes saving animals is incredibly rewarding, she also believes the long hours, crippling student loan debt and social isolation that come with the job can be difficult to handle.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” Burk said. “This profession always has its highs and lows, but overall, it’s a great profession, and it’s just a shame that it’s come to this.”
Whether veterinary staff members are dealing with frustrated clients who are upset over the cost of care, or are getting threats from people on social media, Burk says the stress that comes with the profession can take a toll on mental health.
“That’s one of the bigger challenges and the bigger emotional downers is not being able to fix everything, cure everything, and do it for free,” Burk said. “I wish we could.”
Research shows that vets and others in the industry are increasingly dying by suicide.
“If you know anything about the industry, you know that these are extremely overworked, underpaid, under-appreciated individuals who do miracles every day,” Darlene Bos with Not One More Vet said. “There was a survey that was conducted that determined that one-in-six veterinarians consider suicide during their career, and that is a really alarming statistic.”
Those statistics are what helped lead to the creation of Not One More Vet, an international non-profit formed in 2014 after a prominent veterinarian took her own life.
Bos is the executive director of the organization and says its mission is to make sure all veterinary professionals can support and lean on each other. They also help vets get help from programs that are focused on mental health, wellness and suicide prevention.
The movement has been growing online, with recent posts from people like Burk.
“What happened, unfortunately, the reason that there’s been so much recent attention, is that we had several suicides in a matter of about two weeks, internationally,” Bos said.
Burk says she is thankful to have a solid support system herself, but she knows there are others who are struggling. That is why both she and Bos want everyone who works in the field to know that they can reach out for help.
As for pet owners, they say one kind compliment or simple “thank you” can go a long way.
“[People] saying they’ll remember us in their prayers, people just saying we appreciate you... The thing is, what people that respond like that don’t know is, sometimes they’re our angels,” Burk said.
Bos says one of the big ways they help veterinarians is through their support grant program. With donations, they are able to help relieve financial stress, or even pay for therapy. They also have online support groups.
To learn more about Not One More Vet, or to find out how you can help, visit the non-profit’s website or Facebook page.
