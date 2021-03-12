Lakewood pet store needs help identifying suspected tortoise thief

Lakewood pet store needs help identifying suspected tortoise thief
Lakewood pet store needs help identifying tortoise thief (Source: Pet's General Store)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 12, 2021 at 12:43 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 7:28 AM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Pet’s General Store in Lakewood is pleading for the public to identify the man their surveillance cameras allegedly caught stealing one of their red-footed tortoises.

The store said the theft happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Please contact us or Lakewood police if anyone can help us get our beloved tortoise back,” the store said.

Pet’s General Store can be reached at 216-226-0886 and the police department’s number is 216-521-6773.

Lakewood pet store needs help identifying tortoise thief
Lakewood pet store needs help identifying tortoise thief (Source: Pet's General Store)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.