Local equine therapy organization hosting open house

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Brushy Creek Reserve in Amelia works to change the lives of veterans through equine therapy.
On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., they’ll host an open house to showcase how their work helps our local vets heal.
Brushy Creek works to provide a safe, encouraging space for military vets, troubled youth as well as local businesses and organizations. the goal - to utilize their programs to help you gain a better understanding of yourself and others.
The event is free.
For more information about Brushy Creek Reserve, click here.
