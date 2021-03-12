Local equine therapy organization hosting open house

Brushy Creek Reserve works to help local veterans through equine therapy. (Source: Lauren Artino)
By Lauren Artino | March 12, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 11:25 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Brushy Creek Reserve in Amelia works to change the lives of veterans through equine therapy.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., they’ll host an open house to showcase how their work helps our local vets heal.

Brushy Creek works to provide a safe, encouraging space for military vets, troubled youth as well as local businesses and organizations. the goal - to utilize their programs to help you gain a better understanding of yourself and others.

The event is free.

