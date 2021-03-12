Morning showers ending, some afternoon sunshine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain showers come to an end this morning. Today will be dry with highs near 60.
The weekend is mixed with dry weather Saturday and rain possible Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s this weekend.
Rain will be likely beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing Monday and Tuesday. While the weather will be active, we don’t see any significant weather events at this time.
