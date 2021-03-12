1 in 4 Ohio, Kentucky adults have received first vaccine dose

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Twenty-four percent of Ohio adults and 25.6 percent of Kentucky adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In Ohio, 2,241,145 people aged 16 and up have received at least one dose (out of a total adult population of around 9,356,584.)
In Kentucky, 910,353 people aged 16 and up have received at least one dose (out of a total adult population of around 3,553,869.)
Some 69.3 percent of Ohioans aged 70 and up have received a vaccine dose as of Friday.
Some 59 percent of Kentuckians aged 70 and up have received a vaccine dose as of Tuesday, the most recent day for which demographic data is available.
The Biden Administration directed states to make all adults eligible to receive a vaccine by May 1. Vaccines are expected to be generally available to all adults countrywide by that month.
Kentucky recorded 963 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and 29 new virus-related deaths.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is down to 3.88 percent.
Currently 520 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 125 are in ICUs and 88 are on ventilators.
“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” Gov. Beshear said. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”
Announced Thursday, Kentucky is moving those 16 and older with certain medical conditions into Phase 1C, meaning they will be eligible to receive the vaccine March 15.
Ohio recorded 1,342 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday and 209 new virus-related deaths. The death count is high reflecting an ongoing audit of Ohio deaths going back months.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is down to 3 percent.
Currently 947 Ohioans are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 234 are in ICUs and 143 are on ventilators.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.