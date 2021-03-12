Some residents call for new tactics in improving crosswalk safety

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Improving pedestrian safety has been a top priority for the city of Cincinnati this past year, but some residents say enough isn’t being done.
Crosswalk flags have been added to several busy intersections in East and West Price Hill.
The idea was to hold the brightly colored flag while crossing the street to make the pedestrian more visible. At the time the idea was announced, there was excitement about it.
Now though, just a few months later, some who live in the area say it’s time for the city to come up with a new idea.
“My observation is the flag system is a failure that is not utilized at all,” said William Bailey. “You don’t see pedestrians use them going across the street with them. And a lot of times, the young kids in the neighborhood think they’re a play toy, and they use them for that purpose and walk off with them.”
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Pivot Squad installed the flags after seeing a spike in crashes involving pedestrians.
On Friday, they said that while they have had some issues with people stealing the flags, overall, the program is working. When pedestrians use the flags correctly it is effective, CPD’s Pivot Squad said.
CPD said while everyone may not use the flags, they have gotten a positive response from community leaders.
Bailey said he would prefer to have more patrols to ensure drivers and pedestrians are following traffic laws.
However, he says if the city is going to continue using the flag system, they need to make sure flags are available.
Police said they are still collecting data to see if the flags have resulted in a reduction of crashes but said it does appear that it has made the intersections safer.
