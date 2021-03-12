Son surpasses father’s point total on way to all-time NKY record: ‘It’s beyond unique’

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky high-school senior is now one of just two basketball players in the region’s history to score 3,000 career points.
He had to get by his dad to do it.
Scotty Draud is a student at Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell. He learned how to shoot from his father, Scott — that is, he learned from one of the best.
Scott Sr. amassed an astonishing 2,865 points during his high-school career at Highlands. He’s still in the top 10 statewide for field goals made.
The elder admits he didn’t foresee his son approaching his total. But then, he did teach Scotty everything he knows... and Scotty used it.
“The night I passed my dad, I gave him a little trouble for passing him,” Scotty said. “It was awesome, because one of my goals was to beat him out.”
That was Feb. 26 in a game against New Catholic High School. But Scotty was chasing more than his father’s numbers, and the scoring continued, each “swish” drawing him closer to the rarefied air of the 3,000 point club... and beyond.
It happened on a night in March, several games after he bested his father’s best, when Scotty hit the shot that mattered most and set the Northern Kentucky region’s new scoring record.
“Goal by Scotty Draud!” The announced blared.
No relish or ribbing now for the high-school senior, but a tearful, sustained embrace with his head coach, Erik Goetz.
“It was an awesome feeling,” Scotty said. “I remember, I was like, I’m about to start crying.”
“The kid has carried a heck of a burden of pressure with him,” Goetz said. “I think, for the most part, he’s handled it all tremendously well and allowed us to achieve things that our program has never achieved before.”
“It’s very unique, very special,” Scott Sr. added. “As a dad, you teach your kid what you know.”
He continued: “I would have never thought this, all those years ago growing up and doing this, that he’d be in this position to do what he did. It’s pretty bizarre. It’s pretty surreal.”
Scotty now has 3,082 career points, good for 26th on Kentucky’s all-time scoring list.
He could ascend up to 15 when it’s all said and done.
