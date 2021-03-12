St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - St. Patrick’s Day last year was the first holiday to fall during the pandemic. Bars and restaurants were closed, and Cincinnati’s annual parade didn’t happen either.
This year, the parade may be canceled again, but people are still looking forward to celebrating the Irish holiday.
When you think St. Patrick’s Day, Molly Malone’s in Covington might come to mind. They are going to have a celebration this year beginning Saturday.
The street in front of the bar is already closed to make room for tables and chairs six feet apart. A reservation is recommended.
Live music, green everything, and of course, adult drinks make for a great St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
After not being able to celebrate together last year, people are more than ready to pretend they’re Irish this week.
“It will be fun,” exclaims Molly Malone’s owner Paul Shanley, “We want everybody to have something on St. Patrick’s Day and hopefully we’re back to normal next year. But a far cry from what we’ve done in years past.”
While the bars will be open, they will still follow guidelines from the health department, and that means no crowding like in years past.
At Molly Malone’s, the reservations are in 2.5-hour increments so they can sanitize the tables before another group arrives.
Shanley says with nice weather expected Saturday, it will be easy to spread out and enjoy the day.
“We’re the Irish bar in Cincinnati,” says Shanley. ”So it’s been a huge day since we’ve been here 15 years. A little different this year, but better than last year.”
When you’re done at Molly Malone’s, you can head over to Newport on the Levee on Saturday.
At Bridgeview Box Park at Newport on the Levee, they’re going to have St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks and food.
They are also going to have live music.
The festivities begin at 3 p.m. and go until 7 p.m., and it’s all part of Luck of the Levee.
“We really have been taking every precaution that we can to make sure that things are sanitized and socially distanced,” says Marketing Manager Sally Fisk. “And people, I think, feel comfortable coming to the Box Park because we’ve taken those precautions as well. But really we just want to make sure that people feel comfortable, and this I think is a great way to do that with having the open-air option but being around people and having fun with family and friends.”
Wear your green, and don’t forget your mask, and may the luck of the Irish be with you.
