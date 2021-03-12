UC announces plans for spring 2021 commencement ceremonies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati will host in-person commencement ceremonies for the spring 2021 graduates.
The ceremonies will happen in two parts and take place at Nippert Stadium.
The first will be on Thursday, April 29, and the second will be on the following day.
Here are the details for the April 29 ceremony:
- Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
- Degrees conferred from the following colleges:
- College of Allied Health Sciences
- Lindner College of Business
- College of Engineering and Applied Science
- College of Medicine
- James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy
- UC Blue Ash College
- UC Clermont College
Here are the details for the April 30 ceremony:
- Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
- Degrees conferred from the following colleges:
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College-Conservatory of Music (CCM)
- College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services (CECH)
- College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP)
- College of Nursing
