UC beats SMU in AAC quarterfinals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC built a 20 point second-half lead against SMU in the quarterfinals of the American Conference Tournament and withstood the Mustangs comeback in the final minutes to advance with a 74-71 win.
Jeremiah Davenport led the Bearcats with five three-pointers and a team high 19 points.
UC needs to win the American Conference Tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bearcats will play Wichita State in the semifinal round on Saturday in Ft. Worth.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.