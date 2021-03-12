Update: Man’s death in East Price Hill is homicide, coroner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Bond Hill man found dead in East Price Hill overnight is the city’s latest homicide victim, according the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Phillip Lanton, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene on Elberon Avenue near Eighth Street shortly after Cincinnati police responded about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, coroner’s officials say.
Officers were called to the area after receiving a report of a pedestrian possibly struck.
Early Friday, police said a death investigation was underway.
Police and coroner’s officials have not released how Lanton died or what led up to it to cause them to rule his death a homicide.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.
