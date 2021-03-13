Woman fears judge could lower bond of man accused in serial Clifton rapes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A bond hearing next Thursday could decide whether a man accused of rape and kidnapping stays behind bars as the case against him progresses.
A woman who claims to be among his victims reached out to FOX19 NOW saying she wants the man, Stoney Brown, to stay right where he is.
Brown, 63, was arrested in May 2020. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters cited DNA evidence he said linked Brown to decades-old rape cases that occurred in the Clifton area.
Deters said there were at least four victims, possibly more, three of whom were UC students when the assaults happened. One of the women was raped while a 2-year-old was beside her, Deters said.
The woman with whom FOX19 NOW spoke Friday says Brown raped her in 1990.
“I went and took a shower. When I got out of the shower, I was standing in front of the mirror, and he came up behind me, put a knife to my throat and told me if I said anything he would kill me,” she said.
“He then proceeded to tie me up and blindfold me, and he moved me into the hallway. He ransacked my place for like 45 minutes, and then he raped me.”
She continued: “I was just waiting for him to slash my throat. I had no doubt that he was going to kill me after he raped me.”
A judge set Brown’s bond at $4 million two days after his arrests. He has been at the Hamilton County Justice Center ever since.
Brown’s attorney recently filed a motion to lower the bond amount. According to court documents, the prosecution “strongly objects” to the motion, citing strong evidence against Brown in the case.
The woman says Brown shouldn’t be allowed bond at all.
“He doesn’t deserve to get out,” she said. “He’s a threat to society. I can’t think of one reason to allow him to get out.”
Court records show the same judge handing Brown’s case is also handling a different rape and gross sexual imposition case involving a local business owner named Gene Jackson.
Court records show the judge recently lowered Jackson’s bond significantly from $2 million to $410,000.
Jackson was able to post his bond with some restrictions.
Knowing that, the woman says she fears that could happen for Brown as well.
“That scares me,” she said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.