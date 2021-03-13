Dry finish to the weekend, then rain arrives

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry and cool overnight with lows dropping into the lower 30s. Sunday starts partly cloudy, but there will be some sunshine through midday. Watch for increasing clouds in the afternoon with a high in the low to mid 50s. Some portions of the Tri-State, mainly south and west, could see a light afternoon shower, but most areas will remain dry on Sunday.
Widespread rain develops across the FOX19 NOW viewing area after midnight on Sunday. With pre-dawn temperatures near freezing, there is a very slight chance for freezing rain which will change over to all rain.
Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, or Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), the sun will set later. Sunrise Sunday will be 7:51 a.m. with sunset at 7:45 p.m. It’s a good idea to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.
St. Patrick’s Day will begin dry and rather pleasant with a high of 63. Rain returns in the evening and continues Thursday. Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s but mainly dry.
