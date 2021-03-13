Dry weather today before rain chances increase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be dry with plenty of sunshine. High 55 which is slightly warmer than the normal high of 52 but also cooler than Friday’s 61. Daylight Saving Time, or Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) begins Sunday at 2:00am. That means we lose an hour of sleep but the sun will set later. Sunrise Sunday will be 7:51am with sunset at 7:45pm. Don’t forget to also check the batteries in your smoke detectors.