Gov. Beshear: 679 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 16 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on the commonwealth’s continued fight against COVID-19.
In a social media post, Beshear confirmed an additional 679 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 415,770.
An additional 16 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky to 4,966.
The positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.98 percent.
In vaccine updates, a total of 975,578 people have been fully vaccinated in Kentucky, and at least 1,123,795 people have received their first dose.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 519
- Patients currently in ICU : 121
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 71
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
