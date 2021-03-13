Stubborn clouds today with rain possible Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds are stubborn to clear today and that will keep our temperature down. High 52. It will be dry today before the chance for rain increases tomorrow afternoon.
Daylight Saving Time, or Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) begins Sunday at 2:00am. That means we lose an hour of sleep but the sun will set later. Sunrise Sunday will be 7:51am with sunset at 7:45pm. Don’t forget to also check the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Rain will be possible Sunday evening. Rain will be light with minimal disruption. Sunday will be cool but near normal with a high of 52.
Rain becomes likely Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance of frozen precipitation Monday morning briefly before temperatures warm above freezing. Showers will taper Tuesday.
St. Patrick’s Day will begin dry and rather pleasant with a high of 63. Rain returns in the evening and continues Thursday. Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s but mainly dry.
