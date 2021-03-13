Tokyo Kitty to reopen with increased pay, employee benefits

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the first time since the pandemic hit, a popular Downtown Cincinnati Karaoke bar is preparing to open their doors... But that opening will come with major changes.
The owner of Tokyo Kitty, Jacob Trevino, says there’s a reason they waited until now to reopen.
“When you talk about karaoke, it’s something you project with your mouth,” Trevino said. “It’s typically a lot of fun with strangers. It’s not typically a lot of fun to go into the booth by yourself and sing. So for us, it really took away from the dynamic of what Tokyo Kitty is.”
In the year since being closed, Trevino has had a lot of time to reflect on what he would change about the bar. The biggest new addition is putting their future employees on a higher salary so they don’t have to rely as much on tips, which could prove inconsistent even as the pandemic fades.
“We’re starting at a base salary of $32,000 a year with two weeks paid vacation and health benefits,” he said. “For us, those are things that aren’t typically offered in the service industry, and they should be.”
The bar is reservations-only right now because of COVID protocols.
“It’s a little bit more of a curative experience,” Trevino explained, “because it’s just you and your small group now.”
They will only be taking reservations for groups as large as 10 for their seven private rooms.
“Reservations are going to extremely limited, because there is going to be a half-an-hour buffer time between each group,” Trevino said. “We go in and do a 25-point sanitation of each piece of equipment in the room, along with any furniture, any items that the guest might touch.”
In the future, the main room will reopen.
“Hopefully by the mid-summer we can come back to this main room for karaoke,” Trevino said.
The bar is accepting applications now.
