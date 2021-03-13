Tri-State troopers team up to crack down on criminal activity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tri-State troopers are teaming up to crack down on criminal activity on roadways this weekend.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police and Indiana State Police are all participating in the “6 State Trooper Project.” Officers from six states will have extra troopers through Saturday night.
“We realize that jointly, even though we work in separate areas, by teaming up and doing projects similar to this all at the same time, we can accomplish our goals a little better,” said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police.
The campaign is run annually during busy weekends. With St. Patrick’s Day, March Madness, and spring break beginning, troopers are hoping to use routine traffic stops for criminal patrol and drug interdiction.
“A lot of people see drugs in their individual communities, and they don’t realize that have those drugs have to get there somehow,” said Wheeles. “A big way they are getting there is through the main roads. They may make it through one state, but if you have three, four, five, six states in one area that are conducting similar patrols, the odds of them being able to conduct that criminal activity while going through all those states is much more slim.”
Officers say in addition to in addition to extra troopers, they will use K9 patrols, and other tools to keep the roads safe.
