Colerain Fire and EMS remind residents to check their smoke alarms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As everyone turns their clocks foreword one hour, The Colerain Fire and EMS say it is a good time to check the smoke alarms.
Fire officials say residents should press the “test” button to see if the smoke alarm is working.
If it is more than ten years old, fire officials say residents should consider replacing the detector because the sensor in the alarm becomes less sensitive over time. They recommended buying a smoke alarm with a 10-year lithium battery to avoid an annual battery replacement.
Those who do not remember when they changed their batteries last should change them now, fire officials said.
The Colerain Fire Department says residents are three times more likely to survive a house fire if there is a working smoke detector inside the home.
The Reds Cross adds that residents should install smoke detectors on every house level, including inside and outside the bedrooms or other sleeping areas.
Fire officials say that residents should practice a two-minute escape plan to ensure that everyone can get out in less than two minutes. The plan should include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from the house.
Residents can get a free smoke detector from their local fire department or by calling the Red Cross Smoke Detector hotline at 844-207-4509.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.