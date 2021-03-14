Local bars, restaurants celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The green beer is on tap at bars and restaurants across the tri-state during the weekend lead up to St. Patrick’s day.
“We’re celebrating ‘St. Practice Day’ because it’s before St. Patrick’s day because that’s Wednesday,” said Humble Monk customer Mary Ellen Vollet who says she is 100% Irish.
Husband and wife duo Mike and Alicia kemp own Humble Monk in Northside and say it’s been a tough year trying to keep their business afloat.
“It’s been challenging to keep things socially distanced and also stay in business, the neighborhood and the Northside has supported us a great deal,” said Mike.
But Saturday the Kemp’s had dancers, live music, and plenty of Irish beer to lure customers in, and they say it’s working.
“We had tickets purchased ahead of time so we could plan folks coming in as well as walk-ins,” said Alicia.
She says they sold out tickets and are hoping for a great weekend of business.
Over in Covington, Molly Malone’s owner Paul Shanley says, while it’s not the crowds he’s used to, it’s better than last year when they had to cancel their St. Patrick’s day events altogether.
“This would be pretty full , we normally have a stage out here with live bands and stuff we don’t have any of that this year we have some music inside on St. Patricks’s day well have stages that are two floors but again it’s all spacious,” said Shanley.
“Hopeful, hopeful, we have a ways to go to finish our big brewery but I think we’re on our way and I think things will eventually get to normal people still seem to enjoy our beers and so I think we’re on the right track,” said Mike Kemp.
