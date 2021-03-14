701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 12:47 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 701 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Three counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported zero new cases.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: Zero new cases (5,538 total)
  • Franklin County: Two new cases (1,610 total)
  • Ohio County: Zero new cases (543 total)
  • Ripley County: One new case (3,285 total)
  • Switzerland County: Zero new cases (756 total)
  • Union County: Zero new cases (684 total)

The state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 672,554, according to the ISDH.

Health officials reported only one new COVID-19 related death Sunday. There are now a total of 12,446 people who died as a result of the virus.

Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 3 %.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Indiana educators, regardless of age, can begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Starting this week, those in the following groups will be able to receive the vaccine:

  • Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school
  • Childcare centers and early start programs
  • Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers
  • Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, and counselors
  • Administration staff, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers

Indiana previously determined COVID-19 vaccine eligibility by age and at-risk groups.

Hoosiers, ages 50 and older, are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is a list of which groups are eligible for the vaccine in Indiana.

