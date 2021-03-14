701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 701 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Three counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported zero new cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: Zero new cases (5,538 total)
- Franklin County: Two new cases (1,610 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (543 total)
- Ripley County: One new case (3,285 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (756 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (684 total)
The state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 672,554, according to the ISDH.
Health officials reported only one new COVID-19 related death Sunday. There are now a total of 12,446 people who died as a result of the virus.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 3 %.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Indiana educators, regardless of age, can begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Starting this week, those in the following groups will be able to receive the vaccine:
- Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school
- Childcare centers and early start programs
- Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers
- Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, and counselors
- Administration staff, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers
Indiana previously determined COVID-19 vaccine eligibility by age and at-risk groups.
Hoosiers, ages 50 and older, are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is a list of which groups are eligible for the vaccine in Indiana.
