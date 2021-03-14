Protesters gather into the night on River Road, LMPD declares unlawful assembly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As protesters gathered Saturday night near the Big Four Bridge, LMPD declared an unlawful assembly.
Throughout the day, protesters rallied in Jefferson Square Park to commemorate Breonna Taylor one year after she was shot and killed by Louisville police. Saturday night, protesters gather once again on River Road near the Big Four Bridge to march.
On Twitter, LMPD said protesters were blocking the roadway around 9:30 pm and “forcing vehicles, while armed, to turn around.” LMPD said the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and those who refused to disperse would be arrested.
Earlier Saturday, protesters told WAVE 3 why they continued to march.
“The purpose for this march tonight is pretty much just reigniting the fire I feel like we have to wake everybody back up and on top of that just keep throwing the logs on the fire until we get what we want,” Chris Will said.
The march started around 8 p.m. with protesters marching down the road and sidewalk until they reached the 1300 block of River Road, in front of Vibes Restaurant.
The gathering led to a stand-off between protesters and police who arrived in riot gear.
As protesters walked back to the Big Four Bridge, one woman was put in hand restraints after police asked for her driver’s license. She was later questioned and released.
No arrests had been made as of 11 p.m.
