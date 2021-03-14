Rain moves in for Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Widespread rain develops across the FOX19 NOW viewing area after midnight on Sunday. With pre-dawn temperatures near freezing, there is a very slight chance for freezing rain which will change over to all rain through mid-morning.
There will be a bit of a lull before heavier rain returns around 2 p.m. and continues into the night. Monday’s highs will stay in the lower 40s.
While Tuesday morning begins with damp and cloudy conditions, we will gradually dry out and work in some sunshine at times. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s.
Wednesday will start off dry and rather pleasant with a high near 65. Go ahead with your St. Patrick’s Day plans but watch for the rain to return in the evening and continue into Thursday.
Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s but mainly dry.
