SPCA holds adoption event at Busken Bakery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few furry friends from the SPCA found their forever home thanks to an adoption event at Busken Bakery in Hyde Park Saturday.
This month you can help the SPCA and enjoy a sweet treat from Busken at the same time. The two have partnered together for the second year now in The Luck of the SPCA cookie sale.
“The SPCA and all that they do in greater Cincinnati for all of our animals we’re just so happy to be with them. this is an annual campaign that we do for them just to support all their efforts,” said Kathy Birkofer from Busken.
From now until March 20th, proceeds from the cookies go right back to the SPCA to not only help the animals at the shelter but also to provide education and resources to the greater Cincinnati community.
On Wednesday, if you buy one of the St. Patrick themed cookies, you will also get a free doggy donut for your four-legged friend. Those are available at all four Busken locations.
If you missed this adoption event, the SPCA says there will no doubt be another chance to find your new furry family member very soon.
“The sun is shining, the weather is getting warmer. We all want that special companion that we can take for a walk that we can share that special springtime summer coming in. So I think everybody is getting back to not the normal but we’re getting there so they’re also feeling that with their compassion toward animals,” said SPCA Sr. Operations Manager Denise Jones.
