Tri-state police cracking down on criminal activity on roadways over holiday weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tri-state police are teaming up to crack down on criminal activity on roadways during the holiday weekend.
Police say with St. Patrick’s Day, march madness, and spring break beginning, this weekend is one of the busiest for travel of the spring.
Officers say they’re hoping to cast a wide net to stop impaired driving and illegal activity.
While celebrating this weekend, don’t think you have the luck of the Irish; police say they’ll be waiting.
“We are targeting those who put others at risk,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.
This weekend Midwest police agencies will have extra troopers on overtime specifically looking for those committing crimes.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police, and Indiana State police are all participating in the ‘6 state trooper project.’
“We realize that jointly, even though we work in separate areas, that by teaming up and doing projects similar to this all at the same time, we can accomplish our goals a little better,” said Sgt. Wheeles.
Sgt. Wheeles says these campaigns are specifically centered around busy travel times. The goal is to stop crime through routine traffic stops.
“A lot of people see drugs in their individual communities. They don’t realize they have those drugs have to get there somehow. And a main way they are getting there is through the main roads. They may make it through one state, but if you have three, four, five, six states in one area that are conducting similar patrols, the odds of them being able to conduct that criminal activity while going through all those states is much more slim,” said Sgt. Wheeles.
Officers say in addition to extra troopers, they will use K-9 patrols and other tools to keep the roads safe.
