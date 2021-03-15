Bearcats bid for big dance comes up short in conference title game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s hope for a Cinderella bid in the NCAA tournament came up short on Sunday in a 91-54 loss to top-seeded Houston in the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game.
UC trailed 41-29 early in the second half and was looking to claw back into the game. Houston then doubled up the Bearcats 50-25 the rest of the way.
Jeremiah Davenport finished with a team-high 11 points. Keith Williams, who started for UC after dealing with a still undisclosed injury, had 8 points in his final game in a Bearcats uniform.
UC ends the season with a 12-11 record in John Brannen’s second season as head coach. They won nine of their final 13 games.
