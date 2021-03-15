Cause of Springfield Twp house fire under investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in Springfield Township home Monday morning.
Colerain Township assisted Springfield Township firefighters with a fire on Trapp Lane around 4:30 a.m.
Crews were able to control the fire quickly, and the “structural damage was minimized,” Colerain Township firefighters said.
Firefighters say no one was at home during the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
