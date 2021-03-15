Cincinnati Children’s selected as community provider of COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health has selected Cincinnati Children’s as a community provider of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Adults and older teenagers who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Ohio will be able to choose Cincinnati Children’s as their vaccination location on dates when the vaccine is available.
To learn if you are eligible, visit the Health Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information page.
If you are eligible, you can select Cincinnati Children’s logo at the bottom of that page to book an appointment.
Appointment availability is based on the amount of vaccine they receive from the state each week and will be updated as the hospital gets more vaccine.
