Family members remember woman who died in North Fairmount house fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family members remember a woman who died in a North Fairmount house fire Friday.
According to CFD, the fire began around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount.
Initial reports said multiple victims were trapped inside. Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from the home and began searching for victims, CFD said in a release.
A 24-year-old woman was found unconscious in a closet where she had been hiding on the second floor. Crews at the scene said the layout of the house made it difficult to get to her.
Family members of the victim tell FOX19 that woman was Maronique Sanders.
“She was the life of the party... She had no regrets. It was basically ‘take me as I am.’”
Jolice Turner says her cousin brought life to those around her, saying every moment was unique and filled with laughter.
“She actually had a purpose in life. She woke up wanting to do something. She woke up wanting to be somebody,” she said.
Turner says the 24-year-old was the first in her family to graduate college.
Sanders most recently worked in child care. She was also an addiction counselor and advocated for people with hearing loss.
Her family says Sanders took great pride in being a role model for her siblings, especially her youngest brother.
”I got my brother. You go through her Facebook; that’s what she always says. Whatever my brother needs, I got him,” says Turner.
Cincinnati fire officials say Sanders died Friday night after a fire started in the kitchen of her home.
Sanders 13-year-old brother was also home, but fire officials say he got out okay.
Turner says Sanders and her brother were set to move out of their house this coming week.
She says her cousin was saving up for a new place after her mother died in that house just 2 months ago.
“That happened, and this happened, so we haven’t had a chance to break in between on grieving, so yeah, it’s been a lot,” says Turner.
In between the grief, the family clings to each other, along with the memory of their loved ones lost in a home now turned to rubble.
