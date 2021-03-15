CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With pre-dawn temperatures near freezing, there is a slight chance for freezing rain Monday that will change to all rain through mid-morning.
There will be a bit of a lull before heavier rain returns around 1 p.m. and continues tonight into early Tuesday.
Monday’s highs will stay in the low-to mid-40s.
While Tuesday morning will begin with damp and cloudy conditions, we will gradually dry out and work in some sunshine.
Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s.
Wednesday will start off dry and rather pleasant with a high near 65 degrees.
Go ahead with your St. Patrick’s Day plans, but watch for rain to return in the evening into early Thursday.
Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s but mainly dry.
