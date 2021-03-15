Man critically hurt in Vine Street Market shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating an overnight shooting in Carthage.
Officers responded to a report that a man was shot at Vine Street Market at 7201 Vine St. about 10 p.m. Sunday.
They shut down the street while they searched for the suspect.
The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said early Monday.
No arrests were made.
FOX19 NOW will update this story once more information is released.
