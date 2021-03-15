Mom found OD, unconscious with drugs in plain view by 6-year-old daughter: court docs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother is under arrest after Cincinnati police say her 6-year-old daughter found her overdosed and unconscious with drug paraphernalia out in plain view at their home, court documents show.
Ashley Adkins, 30, was booked into the Hamilton County jail Sunday on charges of child endangering, possessing drub abuse instruments and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say it’s not clear what kind of drug she allegedly used.
She is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.
It’s not clear who is caring for her child while she is in jail.
