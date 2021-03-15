Semi goes off road, closing NB I-71 ramp to Red Bank Road

COLUMBIA TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A semi tractor-trailer ran off the road, closing the ramp from northbound Interstate 71 to Red Bank Road in Columbia Township early Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
It’s not clear when the ramp will reopen.
No injuries or spills were reported, dispatchers say.
Fire crews remain on scene. Law enforcement cleared by 5:15 a.m., according to dispatch.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.