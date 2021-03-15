Springdale apartment fire puts residents out in cold

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire in a16-unit apartment building displaced residents in Springdale early Monday, fire officials said.
Four units were damaged when flames broke out in the 1600 block of Ardwick Lane at 3:20 a.m., according to Springdale Fire Department and Hamilton County dispatchers.
It’s not clear yet how many residents are displaced. The temperature at the time was 35 degrees.
The American Red Cross is assisting them, fire officials say.
A fire inspector also is on scene investigating.
