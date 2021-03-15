IN teachers can now get COVID-19 vaccine at any state site

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana Department of Health announced that educators up to grade 12 and other school support staff can now sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine at any state vaccination clinic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eligible individuals include teachers and staff in pre-K through high school, childcare centers, Head Start and Early Start programs, along with licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.
Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers also are eligible.
To schedule a vaccine, visit the health department’s website or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Appointment availability varies by site.
To find a complete list of those who are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
