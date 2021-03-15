WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear, KY officials to mark 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the state

Gov. Beshear says one million Kentuckians received the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
March 15, 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Gov. Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Dr. Steven Stack will mark million COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

As cases continue to decline, Gov. Beshear said Sunday that the state is on track to mark the one million vaccinations.

Gov. Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky is moving those 16 and older with certain medical conditions into Phase 1C, meaning they will be eligible to receive the vaccine Monday.

He also stated last week that the state is on track to offer vaccines to all adults by the end of May.

On Sunday, the Kentucky Department of Health reported an additional 445 COVID-19 cases, with a total number since the pandemic started at 416,215.

The governor says an additional 16 COVID-19 deaths were also reported. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is now 4,982.

