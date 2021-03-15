YMCA offering free memberships to health care workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The YMCA of Greater Cincinnati is partnering with local health care providers to offer free memberships to front-line workers.
The free memberships will last for four months.
They are available at all 10 YMCA of Greater Cincinnati locations: R.C. Durr (Burlington), Campbell County (Fort Thomas), Central Parkway (downtown/OTR), Gamble-Nippert (Westwood), Powel Crosley (Springfield Township), Clippard (Cheviot), Blue Ash, M.E. Lyons (Anderson), Clermont (Batavia) and Highland County(Hillsboro).
“We truly appreciate the sacrifices these front-line personnel have made to serve our community throughout this pandemic,” YMCA President and CEO Jorge Perez said in a news release. “We want to make sure these dedicated nurses and medical support staff have a healthy outlet to help them re-energize and re-engage with their own families.”
Those interested can bring their hospital ID to any of the locations to enroll by March 31, 2021.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.