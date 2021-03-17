A.J. Green leaving Bengals, signing with new team

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wide receiver A.J. Green is leaving Cincinnati.
The longtime Bengal is set to sign a contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the Cardinals and the Bengals confirmed.
Green will join the Cardinals as part of an $8.5 million deal, Adam Schefter reports. The ESPN NFL Insider said the contract includes $6 million guaranteed.
Green, now 32, was drafted fourth overall by the Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft.
The veteran wide receiver accumulated 9,430 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 649 receptions during his time as a Bengal.
The Bengals have now lost two wide receivers via free agency this week.
John Ross is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.