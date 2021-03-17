Arrest warrant issued in bomb threat at Lebanon City Building

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Lebanon police chief says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a bomb threat at the city building on March 2.
Chief Jeffrey Mitchell says William Joseph Thomas, 38, of Waynesville, has been identified in connection with the telephone threat.
The building at 50 S. Broadway Street was evacuated after police say calls came into two different city employees stating a bomb would go off in 15 minutes.
Surrounding roads were closed and other buildings were also evacuated. No bomb was found.
Chief Mitchell says the arrest warrant for Thomas is for making a terroristic threat.
