Atlanta shootings hit close to home for Cincinnati Asian Americans

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While the investigation into the Atlanta massage parlor shootings continues, Asian American leaders in Georgia have put out a call for communities to come together against racism.
Cincinnati-area Asian American leaders have done the same.
Lam Dang, board member with the Asian Cultural Association of Cincinnati, says violence against Asian Americans is up, speaking to an issue of racism countrywide.
Eight people died Tuesday night in Atlanta, six of them Asian American women, from three separate but possibly related shootings. Tri-State cultural leaders like Dang are beside themselves.
“The saddest thing is I didn’t feel shock,” Dang said. “It’s one of those things that, due to the increasing violence and racism towards Asians, it was going to happen, because we were trending this way.”
Dang couldn’t help but think of his loved ones while staring at scenes of crime tape and flashing lights in Georgia Tuesday.
“It really does hit closer to home for me. That could have easily been my family, my friends, who a lot of them work in the hospitality sector,” Dang said.
The Sheriff’s Office in Cherokee County says the suspect told investigators the shooting was not racially motivated.
Despite those words, the Asian American community feels targeted, and Dang says this isn’t new.
“We live in a society where it is okay to be racist against Asians,” Dang said. “Growing up, for me, people thought it would be okay to yell out, ‘Go back to China’. People just walking down the street would yell out, ‘Hey Jackie Chan,’ or, ‘Hey Jet Li.’”
Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta released a statement Tuesday morning calling on all communities of color to stand with them in grief and solidarity.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.