Cincinnati City Council votes to rename street after Pat Barry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A section of Hatch Street in Mt. Adams will now also be known as Pat Barry Way.
Barry, who worked for decades on Tri-State tv and radio, died on Feb. 20 from COVID-19 complications.
The secondary street name change on Hatch will be in place between Louden and Wareham streets.
“It is so appropriate that City Council voted today on Saint Patrick’s Day to honor “Pat” Barry with a secondary name for Hatch Street. Pat Barry embraced us all with his love of life and love of people, always ready for a positive good time. His optimism was contagious. I am glad we can honor his memory in this small way,” Council Member David Mann said.
Mann also mentioned in a press release that a scholarship has been set up in Barry’s name for students from the Greater Cincinnati area (a 30-mile radius of the city) or from Springfield, Ohio (where Barry got his start in broadcasting) who are pursuing a degree in media, the arts, and/or music.
If you are interested, go to https://www.cincinnatischolarshipfoundation.org/, click on donate on the upper righthand corner. You can use a credit card or PayPal to make a tax-deductible donation. Add Pat Barry’s name to the donation form.
You can also send a check to the Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation in honor of Pat Barry. Send the check to 324 E. 4th Street, 2nd Floor, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.
