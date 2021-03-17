Gas station clerk stabbed, seriously hurt trying to stop shoplifter, Pierce Township police say

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A gas station clerk confronted a shoplifting customer and was stabbed and seriously hurt in Pierce Township Wednesday morning, police say.
It happened at Marathon Gas, 1732 Ohio Pike about 7:23 a.m., according to Clermont County dispatchers.
“It was basically a theft that turned into more than that because there was serious physical harm involved,” Pierce Township Lt. Bryan Burke said. “It turned into a more egregious offense.”
The clerk was stabbed in the chest and slashed across his neck, Burke said.
The clerk, an adult male, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, Burke said.
Burke has identified the suspect as John Hale, 37.
Hale is in custody and is facing charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery, court records say.
The charges could change if the victim’s condition worsens, according to police.
The suspect was hurt in the scuffle and was taken to Mercy Clermont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have store surveillance video, but none that shows the actual stabbing, Burke said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.