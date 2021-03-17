Cincinnati’s mass vaccine site opening Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The mass COVID-19 vaccine site at the Cintas Center will open Thursday.
Over the next three days at the site, around 10,000 total first dose vaccines are expected to be administered, according to Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus.
You must have an appointment scheduled to get vaccinated at the Cintas Center. [Click here for appointment information]
Second doses at the Cintas Center will be given April 8-10 from 8:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
Commissioner Driehaus said appointments for the second dose should be automatically scheduled once the first vaccine is administered.
