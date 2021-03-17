Man charged with attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy still at-large, prosecutor says

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Authorities are still searching for the man charged with the attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy, according to the prosecuting attorney.
Daniel Widener, 45, was last seen on March 15 when he tried to use his speeding vehicle to hit a sheriff’s deputy, says Dearborn and Ohio Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens.
Widener was being investigated for his possible role in trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in the Dearborn and Ohio County area, Deddens said.
On March 15, a warrant was issued for Widener’s arrest.
Deputies saw Widener in his vehicle that day and tried to stop him, but he instead sped away, Deddens explained.
Dearborn County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Rollins tried to use his vehicle and even aimed his weapon at Widener to try and stop him, according to the prosecuting attorney.
Widener, who was driving around 80mph, drove at the deputy, Deddens said.
Deputy Rollins jumped out of the way and narrowly avoided being hit by Widener’s vehicle, according to Deddens.
Widener continued driving through the area and has yet to be found. He is considered dangerous, Deddens said.
Anyone with information on Widener’s location is asked to call the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office at 812-537-8700.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
