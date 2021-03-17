Man indicted for murder of Madeira store owner, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man, who was found to be in possession of the gun used in the murder of a store owner, has now been indicted.
Lamond Johnson, 35, was indicted on Wednesday for the murder of 68-year-old Roop Chand Gupta at Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road on Feb. 9, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced.
Johnson was arrested on March 7 following a police chase.
The gun used in Gupta’s murder was found in the vehicle Johnson was driving that night, according to police.
Madeira police Chief Dave Schaefer says the weapon was recovered when officers and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives pulled over a vehicle on Sunday on Blanchard Avenue in East Price Hill.
Chief Schaefer says Johnson led officers on a brief chase and at one point drove his vehicle into an ATF agent’s car.
Johnson got out of the vehicle, started running, and pulled out a gun, the chief says. An agent fired a shot but the chief says no one was hit.
Officers then searched the car Johnson was driving and found another gun under the driver’s seat, according to Chief Schaefer.
The chief says ballistics connected that gun to the murder investigation of Gupta.
Johnson admitted to knowing the gun was in the car and he said it was his, according to court records.
Records show the gun was reported stolen from Dayton.
Chief Schaefer says he knows that Johnson was at Madeira Beverage the night Gupta was killed but investigators still need to determine who pulled the trigger.
“The Murder of Mr. Gupta is a tragedy for all involved. We know the public wants to know more, which is why we are moving quickly to continue our investigation. We will provide as much information as we can when it is appropriate to do so,” Schaefer said in a news release.
Deters says on the same night Gupta was killed, Johnson was involved in the robbery at Blue Ash gas station.
A judge previously set Johnson’s bond at a little more $1M for felonious assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon while under disability, firearms in a motor vehicle, and obstructing official business in connection with the March 7 incident, according to court records.
On Wednesday, Prosecutor Deters announced Johnson was indicted for murder. Deters says Johnson is also charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, felonious assault on a police officer, weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order of signal of a police officer, and failure to register.
Johnson faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Deters.
