Man indicted for murder nearly 3 months after Fairfield shooting, police say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A man has been indicted for murder, nearly three months after the victim died.
Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari, 24, was indicted Wednesday for the murder of 35-year-old Benjamin Burrell, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
On Dec. 19, 2020, officers say they were called around 7:40 p.m. to Brittany Lane for gunshots.
Burrell was found with gunshots outside of his home and taken to the hospital where he died, police say.
Now, nearly three months later, Jabbari has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and having weapons while under disability, according to police.
Jabbari is currently at the Desoto County Jail in Florida on unrelated charges, police say.
