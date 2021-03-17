919 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana reported 919 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Four southeast Indiana counties reported zero new cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: Zero new cases (5,540 total)
- Franklin County: Zero new cases (1,611 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (543 total)
- Ripley County: One new case (3,290 total)
- Switzerland County: One new case (757 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (684 total)
The state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 674,430, according to the ISDH.
The ISDH reported 16 more Hoosiers died from the virus on Wednesday.
Indiana has reported 12,482 total deaths from COVID-19.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.1%.
Hoosiers age 45 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.
The expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 415,640 Hoosiers, according to the health department.
Appointments will be available over the next several weeks to coincide with expected vaccine deliveries to the state.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 400 clinics around Indiana.
Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.
For a full list of which groups are eligible for the vaccine in Indiana, click here.
