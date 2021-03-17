Ohio House GOP Caucus meets to discuss expelling Householder from office

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio House GOP caucus is discussing whether to expel State Rep. Larry Householder by holding a vote on the House floor.
They held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss both sides of the issue, according to State Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Township.
“It was a very civil and spirited discussion,” he tells FOX19 NOW.
The Ohio Constitution allows House lawmakers to expel Householder with a vote of two-thirds of members for “disorderly conduct.”
Last summer, House members unanimously voted to remove Householder as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives following his arrest on a federal racketeering charge related to a nuclear bailout law he pushed.
Federal prosecutors allege in court records that Householder is the central player in what is likely the biggest public corruption scandal in Ohio history. They say utility companies funneled nearly $61 million through dark money groups to position Householder as speaker and pass a $1.3 billion bailout bill for the companies and then defend it against a referendum attempt.
Four others also were charged in connection with the scheme. One, a longtime lobbyist, was found dead earlier this week in Florida. Two have pleaded guilty to participating in a racketeering conspiracy and face up to 20 years in prison.
Householder, R-Glenford, has pleaded not guilty and remains free on his own recognizance.
He was re-elected last fall and continues to serve in public office, collecting a taxpayer-funded salary and benefits.
Householder did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Ohio’s elections chief and attorney general both have filed complaints with the state elections commission against Householder related to campaign finances linked to the federal investigation.
The current House speaker, Bob Cupp, R-Lima, has asked Householder to resign but so far has not called for a vote to remove him.
Now, that issue may be moving forward with Tuesday’s meeting.
No vote or official action occurred.
Seitz was part of Householder’s leadership team at the time of his indictment.
He proposed the motion last year to strip Householder of his speakership following his indictment, something that had never been done before.
Seitz said at the time it would send the Legislature a clear message.
He is not as inclined to remove Householder from office now, though.
“No House or Senate member has ever been expelled in Ohio history,” Seitz said. “It sets a very dangerous precedent.”
FOX19 NOW reached out to other local state representatives Wednesday.
State Rep. Tom Brinkman, R-Mt. Lookout, agreed with Seitz it would set a bad precedent.
He also notes that elected officials convicted of felonies cannot hold office in Ohio.
“We have a procedure in place we should follow, it would be the first time in Ohio history and we would truly be overturning an election. All these charges were known and a majority of his constituents re-elected him.”
State Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, declined comment.
State Rep. Tom Hall, R- Middletown, took our call and listened as we explained why we were seeking comment but then did not supply one by day’s end.
A third lawmaker, Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Township, did not respond.
Democrat State Rep. Brigid Kelly of Hyde Park called last year for Householder to step down. She said Wednesday she would vote t support removing him completely.
“People should be able to trust in the work their elected representatives do in the people’s house. There’s no place for corruption in that work,” Kelly said.
Earlier this month, Householder introduced legislation aimed at cutting the power of the governor’s health director to do things like, for example, impose stay-at-home orders, restrict business operations and require masks during pandemics such as coronavirus.
“State Representative Larry Householder (R-Glenford) today introduced legislation that would hold county boards of health accountable by allowing a board of county commissioners to terminate or modify any countywide order issued by a county board of health,” reads a March 4 news release from the House.
Under this proposed legislation, the termination or modification to an issue would be permissible through a simple resolution created by a board of county commissioners, according to the release.
“Unelected boards need to be held accountable by elected officials, such as our county commissioners who are chosen by the people they serve, to make decisions,” Householder said a statement at the time. “This bill adds a well-deserved balance between the people and the unelected board, something our state so desperately needs during these times we’ve been facing.”
The legislation notes that the order or regulation issued by a county board of health must apply throughout the general health district in order for a board of county commissioners to terminate or modify the order.
The legislation now awaits a bill number and referral to a House standing committee.
FOX19 NOW is reaching out to Householder for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
