Rain expected during Wednesday evening commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Windshield wipers will likely be needed for the Wednesday evening commute.
Rain will begin in parts of the Tri-State as early as 5 p.m. Wednesday and last for several hours.
Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says there is a slight risk for severe storms between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The rain will finally break around 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s rain precedes even more rain and possibly thunderstorms on Thursday.
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday because of the expected forecast.
Rainfall could be heavy for the Thursday morning commute, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms during early afternoon Thursday.
There will be a break in the action midday Thursday before the strongest storms move through Thursday afternoon and evening.
Rainfall totals should be 1″ to 1.5″. Expect strong winds during the day with gusts around 25-30mph.
Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop enough to allow some snowflakes to fall early Friday morning.
This will not accumulate but shows how strong the front is and how much cooler it will be Friday.
