Rain expected during Wednesday evening commute

Rain expected during Wednesday evening commute
Rain will begin in parts of the Tri-State just in time for the commute home. (Source: Pablo)
By Jared Goffinet and Ashley Smith | March 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 3:12 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Windshield wipers will likely be needed for the Wednesday evening commute.

Rain will begin in parts of the Tri-State as early as 5 p.m. Wednesday and last for several hours.

Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says there is a slight risk for severe storms between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Rain will cover a large part of the Tri-State by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rain will cover a large part of the Tri-State by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WXIX)

The rain will finally break around 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s rain precedes even more rain and possibly thunderstorms on Thursday.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday because of the expected forecast.

Rainfall could be heavy for the Thursday morning commute, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms during early afternoon Thursday.

There will be a break in the action midday Thursday before the strongest storms move through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals should be 1″ to 1.5″. Expect strong winds during the day with gusts around 25-30mph.

Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop enough to allow some snowflakes to fall early Friday morning.

This will not accumulate but shows how strong the front is and how much cooler it will be Friday.

You can stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app. To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather app to your phone.
Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather app to your phone. (Source: WXIX)
Northwest Fire conduct hiker rescue in Dove Mountain
Northwest Fire conduct hiker rescue in Dove Mountain (Source: Northwest Fire)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.